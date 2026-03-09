Explosion damages synagogue in Belgium, mayor cites ‘anti-Semitism’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A police officer at the site of a synagogue damaged by an explosion in Liege, Belgium, on March 9 2026.

A synagogue in the Belgian city of Liege was damaged by an explosion early on Monday, Belgian broadcasters VRT and RTBF reported, citing local police.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the explosion at about 4am was unknown, VRT said.

Liege’s mayor Willy Demeyer called the incident an “extremely violent act of anti-Semitism” in comments made to French language public broadcaster RTBF.

The explosion blew out the windows in the synagogue and those in a building on the opposite side of the road, the broadcaster said.

Police cordoned off the street while a specialised counter-terrorism team investigated the incident.

Local police were not immediately available for comment.