How many people have been killed in the US-Israel war on Iran?

Smoke billows after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs in Lebanon after an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran on March 9 2026.

Scores of people have been killed in the Middle East since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, with Gulf states that host US military bases and personnel and Lebanon quickly drawn into the conflict.

Here are the death tolls from the war as reported by countries by March 9, after more than a week of the war. Reuters has not independently verified these deaths.

IRAN: At least 1,230 people have been killed, including 175 schoolgirls and staff killed in a missile strike on a primary school in Minab in the country’s south on the war’s first day, according to the NPO group Iranian Red Crescent Society. It was unclear if the overall death toll included Islamic Revolutionary Guard military casualties. The Iranian army has said at least 104 people were killed after a US submarine sank an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka’s coast last week. Those deaths were not included in the toll given by the Red Crescent.

ISRAEL: The military said two soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon, the first fatalities among its troops since hostilities with Hezbollah resumed last week after the group attacked Israel in support of Iran. Eleven civilians have been killed, including nine people in an Iranian missile strike on Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem on March 1, according to Israel's ambulance service Magen David Adom.

US: Seven service members have been killed in action during operations against Iran, the US military said.

LEBANON: At least 394 people have been killed in Israeli strikes, including 83 children, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

SAUDI ARABIA: Two people were killed when a projectile fell on a residential location in Al-Kharj city, southeast of the capital Riyadh.

BAHRAIN: One person was killed after fire broke out in Bahrain's Salman Industrial City after a missile interception on March 2, according to the interior ministry.

KUWAIT: One child has been killed in Iranian attacks on the country, according to Kuwait's health and foreign ministries. Two interior ministry officers and two army soldiers were also killed on duty, the army said.

OMAN: One person was killed after a projectile hit the Marshall Islands–flagged product tanker MKD VYOM off the coast of Muscat.

UAE: Four people have been killed, according to the UAE's defence ministry.

SYRIA: Four people were killed when an Iranian missile struck a building in the southern Syrian city of Sweida on February 28, state news agency Sana said.

IRAQ: At least 15 people have been killed, according to Iraqi police and health officials. One commander from Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed armed factions, was killed in an airstrike on his vehicle on March 5, police sources told Reuters.

Reuters