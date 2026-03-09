Shots fired at Rihanna’s house in Beverly Hills, no injuries reported, media say

A woman fired shots into the Beverly Hills home of pop music star Rihanna on Sunday, and a round went through a wall of the house, local news outlets reported on Sunday.
The Los Angeles Times and NBC4, citing a Los Angeles police spokesperson, reported authorities responded to the shooting at 1.21pm on Sunday and detained a 30-year-old female suspect.
Los Angeles police and a representative for Rihanna did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Rihanna was at home but no injuries were reported, the Los Angeles Times said, citing a source. The newspaper cited police radio traffic that “about 10 shots” had been fired from a vehicle across the street from the property’s gate.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.