Elon Musk says X Money to enter early public access next month

Elon Musk attends the US-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington DC on November 19, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein (Evelyn Hockstein)

Elon Musk on Tuesday said X Money, the social media platform’s digital payment system, will enter early public access next month, as the billionaire pushes to transform X into an “everything app”.

The move comes as the Tesla chief looks to take advantage of the platform’s sizable user base and the growing trend of digital and in-app financial transactions to open new revenue streams for X.

X partnered with payment company Visa last year to help offer direct payment services to customers of the social media app.

Since buying X, formerly called Twitter, for $44bn in 2022, Musk has touted a plan of making the platform an “everything app”, aiming to offer a plethora of features including streaming, messaging, images, videos and payments.

Reuters

