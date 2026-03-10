Elon Musk says X Money to enter early public access next month

Elon Musk on Tuesday said X Money, the social media platform’s digital payment system, will enter early public access next month, as the billionaire pushes to transform X into an “everything app”.
The move comes as the Tesla chief looks to take advantage of the platform’s sizable user base and the growing trend of digital and in-app financial transactions to open new revenue streams for X.
X partnered with payment company Visa last year to help offer direct payment services to customers of the social media app.
Since buying X, formerly called Twitter, for $44bn in 2022, Musk has touted a plan of making the platform an “everything app”, aiming to offer a plethora of features including streaming, messaging, images, videos and payments.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.