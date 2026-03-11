Germany’s Merz sees ‘no plan’ for bringing Iran war to swift end

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The world needed “a stable, viable Iran as part of a regional peace and security order in which neither Israel nor other partners are threatened”, Merz said. File photo

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz underlined growing concern in Europe at the US and Israeli war against Iran on Tuesday, saying a “dangerous escalation” is under way with “clearly no joint plan” for bringing it to an end.

Merz’s comments, which echoed remarks he made at the end of last week, came after US President Donald Trump said the war could end “soon” but also said the US could escalate its attacks if Iran sought to block tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Merz said Germany shared “many of the goals” of the US and Israeli operation, which killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, but he said questions were arising with each day that passed, amid signs of a dangerous escalation.

“We are particularly concerned that there is clearly no joint plan for bringing this war to a swift and convincing end,” Merz said at a joint press conference in Berlin with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

“We have no interest in a war without end. We have no interest in the dissolution of Iran’s territorial integrity, statehood or economic viability,” he added.

The world needed “a stable, viable Iran as part of a regional peace and security order in which neither Israel nor other partners are threatened”, he said.

The remarks reflect the concern in Europe at the economic damage inflicted by any prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil passes, as well as by fears of the disorder that would follow a breakdown in Iran’s state institutions.

“A scenario such as we have seen in Libya, Iraq or other countries in the region would also harm us all,” he said.

“This affects our security, our energy supply and possibly also the situation surrounding migration.”

Reuters