If Russia is in Venice Biennale, EU funding is out, warns European Commission

The European Commission has threatened to withdraw funding from the Venice Biennale art exhibition if organisers proceed with plans to allow Russia to reopen its pavilion at this year’s edition.

Russia’s pavilion at the art fair was closed after Moscow’s full‑scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which triggered the exclusion of Russian artists and institutions from major European cultural events.

“Member states, institutions and organisations must act in line with EU sanctions and avoid giving a platform to individuals who have actively supported or justified the Kremlin’s aggression against Ukraine,” an EU statement said.

It added it would examine further action “including the suspension or termination of an ongoing EU grant to the Biennale Foundation”, which organises the contemporary visual arts event that runs from May to December in Venice’s historic shipyards, known as the Arsenale.

Biennale president Pietrangelo Buttafuoco described the festival as “a space of co-existence for the whole planet” without censorship, which should also be open to countries in conflict.

Rome disagrees with Biennale decision

However, Italy’s culture minister Alessandro Giuli said the government disagreed with the Biennale Foundation’s “entirely autonomous” decision.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been a staunch supporter of EU sanctions against Russia, but before the invasion of Ukraine the co-ruling League Party had strong ties with President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party.

Italian events have attempted, on several occasions, to host Russian artists, only to back down in the face of criticism. Last year authorities cancelled a classical concert in a palace near Naples over the planned participation of Russian conductor Valery Gergiev, widely regarded as close to Putin.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha and deputy prime minister Tetyana Berezhna urged the international art community to remain vigilant over Russia’s use of culture as an instrument of propaganda.

“The Venice Biennale is one of the world’s most authoritative art platforms, and it must not become a stage for whitewashing the war crimes that Russia commits daily against the Ukrainian people and our cultural heritage,” they said.

This year Russia and Belarus were readmitted to the Winter Paralympic Games, currently being hosted by Italy in Milan and Cortina, after a contested decision by the International Paralympic Committee.