Kremlin says Britain was involved in Ukraine’s missile strike on Russia

A fire burns in the aftermath of a Ukrainian strike on a Russian missile plant in Bryansk on March 10 2026 in this screen grab from socal media video. Social Media/ via REUTERS

The Kremlin on Wednesday accused British specialists of involvement in a deadly Ukrainian strike on the Russian city of Bryansk that used British Storm Shadow missiles and said it would take Britain’s role “into account”.

The Bryansk regional governor said Tuesday’s strike killed at least six civilians and injured 37 in what he called a “terrorist missile attack”, without saying what was hit. Ukraine said it had struck a key plant producing missile components. Moscow accused it of deliberately targeting civilians.

Asked by Reuters if there would be a military response to the use of British missiles against sovereign Russian territory, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia would take into account Britain’s involvement.

“It is obvious the launch of the missiles was impossible without British specialists,” Peskov told reporters. “We are aware of this, we know it well, and we naturally take it into account.

“To prevent such barbaric actions by the Kyiv regime from continuing, a special military operation is being conducted,” he said, adding one of the goals of the operation was to demilitarise Ukraine.

There was no immediate comment from London, though Russia has repeatedly said Ukraine needs Western expertise and Western-supplied targeting data and satellite imagery to fire advanced missiles deep into Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv had struck one of the most important military factories in Bryansk that produced electronics for Russian missiles.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the strike was premeditated and directed against civilians and challenged the UN to assess what had occurred.

Reuters