WATCH | Six killed in Swiss bus blaze after ‘man sets himself on fire’

Emergency personnel work at the site of a deadly bus fire in Kerzers, Switzerland, on March 10 2026.

At least six people died and three others were injured in a bus fire on Tuesday in a small town in western Switzerland, in what police say may have been a deliberate act after reports that a man on board set himself on fire.

Police said the bus became engulfed in flames on a road in Kerzers, a town in the canton of Fribourg, about 20km from the Swiss capital Bern.

“At this stage we have elements suggesting a deliberate act by a person who was in the bus,” said Frederic Papaux, a spokesperson for Fribourg police.

Investigators were looking into reports that a person had poured fuel on themself, said Christa Bielmann, another local police spokesperson. It was too early to say whether the incident was terror-related, she told a news conference.

“We have no indication that suggests we might be dealing with a terrorist attack,” Swiss politician Romain Collaud, a state councillor, told the Swiss-French broadcaster RTS on Wednesday morning, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Three injured people were taken to hospital, police said. Two other people caught up in the blaze also received attention but did not need to be hospitalised.

On Tuesday evening passengers were seen escaping from the burning bus, panicked and injured, Papaux said, adding that no other vehicle was involved.

Swiss media outlet 20 Minutes said it had seen a video taken at the scene in which an injured person said: “A man set himself on fire. He poured petrol over himself and then lit himself.”

Video after the flames were extinguished showed the charred remains of the vehicle, a yellow so-called Postauto.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin offered his condolences and said the incident was being investigated. “It shocks and saddens me that again people have lost their lives in a serious fire in Switzerland,” he said on X, noting investigations were under way.

In January Switzerland was rocked by a fire in a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana that killed 41 ​people and injured 115.

Reuters