Rating firm S&P says it won’t jump the gun with Iran war downgrades

Smoke rises in the Fujairah oil industry zone after a fire caused by debris following the interception of a drone by air defences, according to the Fujairah media office, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates on March 3 2026. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

S&P Global said it would not make any knee-jerk sovereign rating cuts after the outbreak of war in the Middle East but warned on Thursday that soaring oil and gas prices were putting a number of already cash-strapped countries at risk.

The firm’s top analysts said in a webinar that the conflict, which has involved US and Israeli strikes against Iran and Iranian strikes against Israel, US bases and Gulf states, was now moving from a low- to a moderate-risk scenario.

Most Gulf countries had enough fiscal buffers, however, to weather the crisis for a while, with more lowly rated Bahrain the only clear exception.

Qatar’s banking sector could also struggle if there were significant deposit outflows in reaction to the conflict, although there was no evidence of such strains at the moment, they said.

“We don’t want to jump the gun and just say things are bad,” S&P’s head global sovereign analyst, Roberto Sifon-Arevalo, said.

The longer the crisis was prolonged, though, “the more difficult it is going to be”, he added.

Sifon-Arevalo said Asia was the second-most exposed region, due to many of its countries being significant Gulf oil and gas importers.

India, Thailand and Indonesia have relatively lower reserves of oil, while the region also had already heavily indebted countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka whose finances would be further hurt by rising energy prices.

“We are closely monitoring these countries to see how the credit stories evolve,” Sifon-Arevalo said.

Reuters