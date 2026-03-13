WATCH | Both sides trade strikes and threats as Iran war approaches two-week mark

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The leaders of Iran, Israel and the US all voiced defiance and vowed to fight on as the Middle East war approached the two-week mark on Friday, killing thousands of people, disrupting the lives of millions of others and shaking financial markets.

New Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued his first comments, read out by a television presenter on Thursday, vowing to keep the Strait of Hormuz shut and calling on neighboring countries to close US bases on their territory or risk Iran targeting them.

“I assure everyone that we will not neglect avenging the blood of your martyrs,” said the hardline cleric, who is close to Iran’s top military force. It was not clear why he did not appear in person, but Iranian officials have said he was lightly wounded in initial strikes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held his first news conference since the US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran started on February 28, taking questions via video-link and issuing a veiled threat to kill Khamenei and defending the military assault.

“I will not detail the actions we are taking. We are creating the optimal conditions for toppling the regime but I won’t deny that I can’t tell you with all certainty that the people of Iran will topple the regime - a regime is toppled from the inside,” Netanyahu said.

“But we can definitely help and we are helping.”

US President Donald Trump weighed in on social media on Friday, saying the US was “totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran”.

“We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today,” Trump said.

The Israel Defense Forces said on Friday its air force struck more than 200 targets in western and central Iran over the past day, including ballistic missile launchers, air defence systems and weapons production sites, as part of its operation dubbed Operation Roar of the Lion.

Overnight, Iran launched a barrage of missiles towards Israel, undermining earlier US and Israeli claims to have knocked out much of Iran’s stock of long-range weapons.

Medics in Israel’s north said they had taken 58 people to hospitals, most with minor injuries from glass shards.

Debris from a successful interception also caused minor damage to the façade of a building in central Dubai, the emirate’s media office said early on Friday, adding that no injuries were reported. The office did not specify the exact location of the incident. And in Saudi Arabia, the defence ministry said two drones were intercepted in the east.

The prospect that one of the most severe disruptions ever to global energy supplies could endure sent oil prices up about 9% to $100 (R1,683) a barrel on Thursday, helping drive down US stocks.

The S&P 500 notched up its biggest three-day percentage drop in a month, and shares in Asia were also under pressure on Friday.

In an effort to stabilise global energy markets, the US on Thursday issued a 30-day license for countries to buy Russian oil and petroleum products currently stranded at sea.

“The temporary increase in oil prices is a short-term and temporary disruption that will result in a massive benefit to our nation and economy in the long-term,” Bessent said in the statement, echoing earlier comments from Trump.

US political fallout

Trump, who has already declared that the US and Israel won the war, said the United States stood to make significant money from oil prices driven higher because of supply issues tied to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global oil normally passes.

“The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money.” Stopping Iran from having nuclear weapons was far more important, he said on social media.

US President Donald Trump speaks with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and Secretary of State Marco Rubio during military operations in Iran, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. File photo: (The White House/Social Media/Handout via REUTERS)

Trump’s comments angered opposition Democrats, who accused the Republican president of caring too little about the war’s impact on average Americans and demanded more information about civilian casualties, particularly a strike that killed dozens of children at an Iranian girls’ school.

Trump’s administration has not provided a public assessment of the expected cost or duration of the war, which is unpopular with the American public, or a strategy for Iran after the fighting stops. The president and top aides have also given conflicting reasons for starting the fight.

The death toll has risen to more than 2,000 people, most in Iran. Almost 700 have died in Lebanon, where Israel has targeted central Beirut and ordered residents out of a swathe of the south in an offensive against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

In Iraq, US Central Command said it was carrying out rescue efforts after one of its refueling aircraft went down in an incident that involved another aircraft but was not the result of hostile or friendly fire. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, ​an ​umbrella group of ⁠Iran-backed ​armed factions, claimed responsibility for downing the aircraft.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron said one soldier had died and several were wounded during an attack in northern Iraq, hours after an Italian base was also targeted in the area.

Two tankers were set ablaze in the Iraqi port of Basra earlier this week after being hit by suspected Iranian explosive-laden boats and other ships have been struck in the Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz. Drones have also regularly struck buildings and other infrastructure in Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman.

Iran security forces ‘everywhere’

Inside Iran, residents said security forces were increasing their presence to demonstrate continued control.

“Security forces are everywhere, more than before. People are afraid to come out, but supermarkets are open,” teacher Majan, 35, said by phone from Tehran.

Israel and the US have called on Iranians to rise up and topple their clerical rulers.

People attend a funeral ceremony for the Iranian military commanders who were killed in strikes, in Tehran, Iran, on March 11 2026. (Majid Asgaripour/WANA via REUTERS)

Many Iranians want change and some openly celebrated the elder supreme leader’s death, after his forces had killed thousands of anti‑government protesters in January. But there has been no sign of organised dissent while the country is under attack.

Iran’s message is that its strategy now is to impose prolonged economic shock to force Trump to back off. A spokesperson for Iran’s military command said on Wednesday the world should prepare for oil prices of $200 (R3,364.72) a barrel.

US energy secretary Chris Wright said on Thursday he did not expect that to happen, but did not totally rule it out. “I would say unlikely, but we are focused on the military operation and solving a problem,” Wright told CNN.

