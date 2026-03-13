WATCH | Michigan synagogue, Virginia university targeted in unnerving day in US

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

School buses and emergency vehicles are parked near the site after an active shooting incident at the Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

A convicted Islamic State (Isis) supporter opened fire in a Virginia university classroom, killing one person and injuring two others before he was killed, while an unrelated suspect crashed his truck into a Michigan synagogue and its preschool, and was shot dead.

The back-to-back outbursts of violence added to rising concerns about the possibility of attacks on US soil amid the tension since US and Israeli forces launched airstrikes on Iran, and Iran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states with US bases, sparking an intensifying war across the region.

Jewish communities, already facing a surge in antisemitic incidents, have been especially on edge, as have Muslim communities.

In the suburban Detroit township of West Bloomfield, authorities credited quick action by well-trained synagogue security personnel for preventing any loss of life at Temple Israel and its daycare centre other than that of the attacker.

One security officer was struck by the suspect’s vehicle and knocked briefly unconscious, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters. All 140 children were safely evacuated from the preschool and accounted for, the synagogue said.

Smoke and fire

But 30 law enforcement officers were taken to hospital suffering from inhalation of smoke that filled the synagogue from a fire of undetermined origin that erupted when the suspect’s truck plowed into the building, Bouchard said.

“What happens around the world sometimes affects us, so we have to prepare for it,” Bouchard said, adding that a precise motive for the attack remained to be determined.

The FBI said it is leading the investigation of what special agent Jennifer Runyan called a “targeted act of violence against the Jewish community”.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, crashed his truck through the doors of the synagogue and drove the vehicle down a hallway before a security officer fired at him, according to Bouchard.

The attacker was killed during the confrontation. Authorities said it was not immediately clear whether he took his own life or was shot dead by security personnel.

Virginia shooting

Separately, the FBI opened a terrorism investigation into an earlier Thursday shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, that killed one person and injured two others, both US Army personnel, officials said.

All three victims were affiliated with the university, which according to its website has close ties with the military as well as a student body of which nearly a third are service members.

The shooter in that incident was also killed. He died at the hands of a group of Reserve Officer Training Corps students who subdued him, FBI special agent Dominique Evans told reporters hours later.

She said the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” — an Arabic phrase meaning “God is great” — before he opened fire.

FBI officials identified the gunman as Mohamed Jalloh, who pleaded guilty in 2016 to federal charges of providing material support to Isis and was released from prison in 2024.

Spike in antisemitic incidents

Antisemitic incidents have spiked in recent years in the US, with anti-Jewish incidents accounting for nearly two-thirds of 5,300-plus religiously motivated hate crimes since February 2024, according to FBI data.

“Antisemitism has no place in Michigan and cannot be tolerated,” Michigan’s attorney-general Dana Nessel said in a statement. “In moments like these, it’s more important than ever that we come together, stand with our neighbours, confront hate whenever it appears, and build stronger communities.”

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had been briefed on the Michigan attack, calling it terrible.

“I want to send our love to the Michigan Jewish community and all of the people in the Detroit area following the attack on the Jewish synagogue earlier today,” he said.

Jewish and Islamic organisations throughout the US have been operating under heightened security measures since the US and Israel began their attacks on Iran on February 28.

“We’ve been talking for two weeks about the potential, sadly, of this happening. So there was no lack of preparation,” Bouchard said on CNN. “All Jewish facilities in the area are going to have a lot of extra presence around it until we figure this out.”

The US as a whole has been on edge since the start of the war, with security scares at airports in Kansas City and the Washington suburbs, and the arrest of two men accused of igniting homemade bombs at a chaotic anti-Islam protest outside Gracie Mansion in New York City.

Police said the two men in the Gracie Mansion incident told them they were inspired by Islamic State.

Reuters