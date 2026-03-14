Five killed in Russian air attacks on Ukraine

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Firefighters inspect an industrial facility damaged during a Russian missile and drone strike in Brovary, Kyiv region, Ukraine, on March 14, 2026. Picture:

By Dan Peleschuk

Russia hammered Ukraine with missiles and drones on Saturday, killing five people and causing damage across several regions of the country, Ukrainian officials said.

The main target was energy infrastructure outside the capital Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that residential buildings, schools and businesses were also damaged.

He said the Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Mykolaiv regions were also targeted in an attack that included about 430 drones and 68 missiles, most of which were downed by air defences.

The governor of the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, Ivan Fedorov, said a residential area of the city of Zaporizhzhia had been hit by Russian-guided bombs, killing one person and injuring three. Photos posted online showed parts of buildings reduced to rubble.

Saturday’s strikes come as the Iran conflict has distracted international attention from a US-backed peace push in the four-year war, which Kyiv says Moscow has no interest in ending.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Picture: (REUTERS/Abdul Saboor)

“Russia will try to exploit the war in the Middle East to cause even greater destruction here in Europe, in Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote on X.

He repeated his call for Kyiv’s partners to boost production of air-defence weapons, stocks of which have been diminishing as the US and its allies in the Gulf have fended off Iranian strikes.

‘NO WAY RUSSIA WILL STOP’

Russia’s winter attacks on Ukraine have left swathes of major cities without power or heating, part of a campaign to weaken resolve as Moscow’s troops press a battlefield offensive and demand Kyiv cede more territory in the east.

Ukraine’s forces have targeted Russian strategic infrastructure such as oil refineries, depots and terminals in long-range strikes.

Ukraine’s energy ministry said on Saturday that consumers in six regions were without electricity after the overnight strikes and Russian shelling of front-line areas.

“There’s no way Russia will stop,” said local resident Natalia Fetko, 57, whose building was damaged in the strike. “Nothing is enough for them.”

Four people died in the Kyiv region surrounding the capital, where 15 people were wounded and damage recorded in four districts, according to regional military administrator Mykola Kalashnyk.

Saturday’s attack also prompted NATO member Poland to scramble jets to protect its airspace, but no violations were observed, Warsaw’s military said.

In Moldova, on Ukraine’s western border, the foreign ministry denounced what it said was an intrusion by a Russian drone into its airspace in a border district, saying Moscow’s actions undermined regional security and posed a danger to its citizens.

Reuters