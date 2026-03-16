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Israel reports destroying plane used by Iran’s late leader Khamenei

The plane had been used by senior Iranian officials and military figures

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Parked Airliners in Mehrabad International Airport. File photo
Mehrabad is one of Tehran’s oldest airports. File picture: SUPPLIED.

The Israeli military said on Monday it had destroyed a plane used by Iran’s late supreme leader Ali Khamenei at Tehran’s Mehrabad airport overnight.

It said the aircraft had been used by senior Iranian officials and military figures to travel domestically and internationally and co-ordinate with allied countries.

Mehrabad is one of Tehran’s oldest airports, now serving domestic and regional flights. In addition to being the busiest civilian domestic airport, it is a dual-use facility housing air force assets.

Reuters

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