UN body investigating fatal strike on Iranian girls’ school

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A still image from video shows what experts say to Reuters appears to be a US Tomahawk missile hitting near the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' school in Minab, Hormozgan province, Iran, on February 28 2026, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. File photo.

A UN inquiry has started investigating a fatal strike on a primary school on the first day of US-Israeli attacks on Iran, one of its members told reporters on Tuesday.

The attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh School consisted of two missile strikes in quick succession that killed 168 children, mostly girls, Iranian officials said in Geneva on Monday.

Reuters reported on March 5 that US military investigators believe it is likely that US forces were responsible but have not yet reached a final conclusion or completed their investigation. The Pentagon has since elevated the probe.

“We’re at an early stage of that investigation,” Max du Plessis, a member of the UN Fact-Finding Mission on Iran, told a Geneva press conference, saying it had credible reports backing Iran’s death toll.

“It’s clear to us that whatever happens in respect of such an event, given the innocent lives that have been lost, there is a critical need for such an investigation to be done and for an independent outcome to follow,” he said.

If US fault is confirmed, it would rank among the worst incidents of civilian deaths in decades of US military strikes in the Middle East.

Reuters