Iran executes three over January protests

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Authorities say the three men participated in violent protests on January 8, using knives and other weapons, resulting in the deaths of two police officers. Stock photo,

Iran executed three men on Thursday convicted of killing two police officers during unrest earlier this year, state media reported, saying the sentences had been upheld by the Supreme Court.

The judiciary said the men were found guilty of murder and Moharebeh (waging war against God), including carrying out acts it said were in favour of Israel and the US.

The executions were carried out in the religious city of Qom.

Authorities said the three had taken part in attacks using knives and other weapons during protests on January 8, killing two police officers.

Iranian officials have repeatedly accused foreign adversaries, including Israel and the US, of involvement in the nationwide unrest earlier this year, which was repressed in the biggest crackdown in the Islamic Republic’s history.

Reuters