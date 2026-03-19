Ukraine peace talks on hold due to Iran war, Russia’s Izvestia reports

Peace talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine are on pause amid the Iran war, newspaper Izvestia reported on Thursday, citing Russian officials.
Izvestia said the Kremlin had confirmed the pause and that the Iran war could push Kyiv towards compromise.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev will continue working on investment and economic co-operation but the trilateral talks were on pause.
“Kirill Dmitriev continues work. The trilateral group is on pause,” Peskov was quoted as saying by Izvestia.
Reuters
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