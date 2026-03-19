US objectives in Iran have not changed, Hegseth says

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US secretary of defense Pete Hegseth holds a briefing with chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Dan Caine, amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday the US’s objectives in the war against Iran have not changed since strikes started on February 28.

The US has carried out strikes against 7,000 targets inside Iran, and hit more than 40 Iranian mine-laying vessels and 11 submarines.

“Our objectives, given directly from our America-first president, remain exactly what they were on day one,” Hegseth told reporters.

“These are not the media’s objectives, not Iran’s objectives, not new objectives. Our objectives — unchanged, on target and on plan,” Hegseth added.

He spent several minutes in his opening statement criticising the press.

US aims to destroy Iran missile launchers, defence industry: Hegseth

Hegseth told reporters that the objectives remained to destroy Iran’s missile launchers, as well as its defence industrial base and navy and to never allow Iran to get a nuclear weapon.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s administration is considering deploying thousands of US troops to reinforce its operation in the Middle East, as the US military prepares for possible next steps in its campaign against Iran.

Those options ‌include securing safe passage for oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, a mission that would be accomplished primarily through air and naval forces, the sources said.

But securing the strait could also mean deploying US troops to Iran’s shoreline, sources told Reuters.

In the same briefing, Gen Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the US military was on track to achieve its objectives and that the US was striking deeper into Iranian territory every day.

But Caine acknowledged Iran still retained some missile capabilities.

“They came into this fight with a lot of weapons,” Caine said.

Hegseth says US controls Iran’s fate

Iran’s attacks on energy infrastructure in response to Israeli attacks on its gas facilities marked the biggest escalation of the nearly three-week war, causing gas prices to surge and oil prices to rise further on Thursday.

Reuters has reported that one of the locations where the Trump administration discussed sending ground forces was Kharg Island, the hub for 90% of Iran’s oil exports, where the US carried out strikes on Friday, saying it had only hit military targets.

Hegseth, in the press conference, cited the strikes against Kharg Island as an example of how the US could control Iran’s fate, warning Iran against targeting Arab countries.

“The US military controls the fate of that country,” he said.

Kharg ⁠is 26km from Iran’s coast, about 483km northwest of the Strait of Hormuz, in waters deep enough to enable the docking of tankers that are too large to approach the mainland’s shallow coastal waters.

Takes money to kill

In a sign that the war could continue for some time, a US official told Reuters the Pentagon had asked the White House to approve a more than $200bn request to Congress to fund the war.

“Obviously, it takes money to kill bad guys,” Hegseth said, without confirming the number.

“So we’re going back to Congress and our folks there to ensure that we’re properly funded for what’s been done, for what we may have to do in the future,” Hegseth said.

The first six days of the war cost the US at least $11.3bn. That figure, from a closed-door briefing for senators, ​did not include the entire cost of the war, but was provided to ​lawmakers as they have clamoured for more information about the conflict.

Reuters