Russian ‘shadow fleet’ tanker flying Mozambique flag seized by French navy

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Ships which circumvent international sanctions and violate the law of the sea are war profiteers that finance Russia’s war effort, says French President Emmanuel Macron. File image.

The French Navy on Friday seized the Deyna vessel, a member of the Russian shadow fleet, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote in a post on social media platform X on Friday.

Local officials told Reuters the French Navy boarded the Mozambique-flagged oil tanker in the Western Mediterranean after the vessel, sailing from the Russian port of Murmansk, was suspected of flying a false flag.

The operation was carried out with British allies, the French Mediterranean prefecture said.

“These ships, which circumvent international sanctions and violate the law of the sea, are war profiteers. They seek to reap profits and finance Russia’s war effort,” Macron wrote.

Reuters