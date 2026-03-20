Strait of Hormuz crisis sends fuel costs soaring

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Surging oil prices in physical markets - the trading place for oil on ships, rail cars or in storage tanks - have outpaced the dizzying increases in benchmark futures markets.

If you want to buy a cargo of oil in Asia or jet fuel in Europe right now, you may have to pay a record price.

Surging oil prices in physical markets — the trading place for oil on ships and rail cars and in storage tanks — have outpaced the dizzying increases in benchmark futures markets as refiners and traders across Asia and Europe are snapping up whatever barrels they can secure to plug the enormous supply gap caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The supply gap is expected to persist after g a barrage of attacks on oil and gas facilities across the Middle East that has turned into the largest-ever disruption to global energy supplies. Iran has also throttled traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, the critical waterway transited by 20% of the world’s oil and gas, with threats to fire on ships that attempt to sail through the narrow strait.

“It is going to take longer than people realise to bring supply back to the market even once the strait is reopened because we would still have a logistics nightmare,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial.

What we’re seeing in spot differentials suggests a much tighter system beneath the headline price — David Jorbenaze, global oil market lead at ICIS

Oil, gas and refined products are critical to transportation, shipping and manufacturing industries, and energy supply and price shocks can hit consumers, businesses and economies hard, impairing demand for months or years.

Flows of crude and condensate have dropped by about 12-million barrels per day, or around 12% of daily world demand, due to output cuts and export halts by Gulf producers, according to oil shipments tracker Petro-Logistics. Those barrels cannot easily be replaced.

Physical market surges

Futures prices have risen steadily since the US and Israel struck Iran from February 28, but the moves in physical cargo prices have been far more dramatic.

Benchmark Brent crude hit a session high of $119 (R1,996) on Thursday, later settling around $109 (R1,828) a barrel. However, the benchmark Middle East Dubai crude price hit a record $166.80 (R2,798) a barrel. If outages persist, Brent is likely to surpass its all-time high of $147.50 reached in 2008, investment bank Goldman Sachs said on Thursday.

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Cargoes of European and African crude have risen to $120 per barrel, and even barrels from Russia, which were highly discounted due to sanctions, have bounced back above $100.

The Mediterranean market was calm until the start of this week, but those prices have risen due to fading hopes of a swift reopening of Hormuz, one crude trader said.

“What we’re seeing in spot differentials suggests a much tighter system beneath the headline price,” said David Jorbenaze, global oil market lead at commodities information provider ICIS.

Looking for sour

Refiners have looked further afield to substitutes for Middle Eastern supply, which is mainly medium-density and high in sulphur, known in the industry as sour.

Russia’s Urals, a medium sour crude, has been sold at wide discounts to Brent ever since that country invaded Ukraine due to sanctions. But that price has surged, with Urals delivered to India trading at a premium to Brent earlier this month for the first time ever.

In the North Sea, Norwegian medium sour crude Johan Sverdrup was bid at a record $11.30 premium to Brent on Thursday, an implied cash price of about $124 a barrel. Sour oil typically trades at a discount to Brent because it requires more refining.

Prices for key transport fuels have risen more than physical crude. Jet fuel in northwest Europe hit a record around $220 per barrel. (123RF/Tyler Olson.)

US crude grades have also rallied, though the US market’s relative geographical isolation has opened up a yawning gap between Brent and benchmark West Texas Intermediate, which settled around $96 on Thursday.

However, the benchmark Mars sour produced in the US Gulf of Mexico, a similar quality to oil produced in the Middle East, is more elevated. Mars Sour reached $107.53 on March 9, the highest since July 2008, and on Thursday traded at a premium of about $6 to US crude.

Prices for key transport fuels have risen even more than physical crude. Jet fuel in northwest Europe hit a record around $220 per barrel, per LSEG data, while European diesel breached $200 a barrel for the first time since 2022. Europe relies on the Middle East for both products.

Asian fuel prices rose as refiners have cut processing rates, with refinery profit margins for gas oil at their highest since June 2022 at more than $60 a barrel.

On March 11, the US and other members of the International Energy Agency announced they would release 400-million barrels from strategic reserves. The US later waived sanctions for Russian oil barrels. Those moves may not be enough, Jorbenaze said.

“The market ultimately runs on barrels moving, not barrels being announced.”

Reuters