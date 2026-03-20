Thousands vaccinated as UK continues fight against meningitis outbreak

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People queue to receive vaccinations at the sports centre on the University of Kent campus in Canterbury after an outbreak of meningitis cases on March 18 2026. REUTERS/Chris J. Ratcliffe/File photo

Britain’s health authorities said on Friday early laboratory analysis had showed the vaccine being offered to students should protect against the strain of meningitis behind an outbreak in southeast England that has killed two people.

The UK health security agency (UKHSA) said the strain belonged to a group of meningococci known as ST-41/44, which had been circulating in the country in recent years.

The confirmation that the Bexsero vaccine covers the strain had given “important reassurance”, the agency said, while further analysis would continue.

UKHSA said 2,360 people had received vaccinations and about 9,840 courses of antibiotics had been administered as part of the response. As of Thursday night, 18 cases had been confirmed and 11 others were under investigation.

Authorities expanded vaccination clinics on Thursday after health officials warned they were not yet able to say the outbreak had been contained. Britain typically sees about one case of invasive meningitis per day, according to government estimates.

The outbreak has driven high demand for the MenB vaccine nationally, with pharmacy chain Boots reporting earlier this week that supplies across Britain were limited.

Reuters