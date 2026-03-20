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UK’s Cab Payments rejects StoneX’s $320m takeover offer

Reuters Agency

Reuters

British cross-border payments processor Cab Payments has rejected the recent all-cash offer from financial services firm StoneX. (Thomas Fuller / SOPA Images)

British cross-border payments processor Cab Payments said on Friday it has rejected the recent all-cash offer from financial services firm StoneX, saying the proposal undervalues the company and its future prospects.

In all, the firm has received three takeover proposals so far, mainly from a Helios-led consortium and StoneX.

  • StoneX’s recent 95 pence-per-share proposal valued CAB Payments at £238.6m (R5.3bn).
  • Before StoneX’s offer, Cab rejected two proposals from a Helios-led consortium, the latest offer being $1.15 (R19.35) per share.
  • Shares of Cab Payments have gained 25% since the first proposal from the Helios-led consortium on January 24.
  • The London-listed payments firm’s weak valuations have been attracting suitors, including StoneX, which walked away from acquisition talks in November 2024 without making an offer.

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