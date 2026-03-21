Elon Musk offers to pay TSA salaries amid budget battle, long airport queues

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A security checkpoint can be seen as passengers wait in long TSA lines as a partial government shutdown continues, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on March 20, 2026. Picture: REUTERS

By Mike Scarcella and Jason Lange

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, said on Saturday he would cover the paycheques of US Transportation Security Administration officers during their second unpaid work stoppage in six months amid a protracted federal funding lapse.

The budget impasse over funding for the TSA’s parent agency, the department of homeland security, is in its fifth week. Screeners and other TSA personnel are days away from missing a second full paycheque, but are being pressured to show up as screening times at some airports stretch on for hours.

“I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country,” Musk said in a post on his social media platform X.

I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2026

DHS, TSA and representatives for Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Airlines and travel groups say absences among the TSA’s roughly 50,000 airport security officers could increase again this weekend.

TSA staffers earn ​an average of $61,000 R1.04m) annually, according to federal data. Airports are running food drives and accepting ​donations for security screeners amid the partial US government shutdown.

DHS funding timelines remain uncertain. Senate majority leader John Thune said on Friday that bipartisan negotiators have narrowed the remaining disputes over DHS funding, but a deal has not been finalised.

Democrats in Congress in February agreed to fund most of the government in exchange for withholding funds from DHS after the killings of ​two US citizens in Minnesota by immigration ​authorities.

Last year, President Donald Trump said a wealthy donor provided $130m to help cover possible military pay shortfalls caused by that government shutdown, which lasted 43 days and was the longest in US history.

TRUMP THREATENS TO DEPLOY ICE

Meanwhile, Trump on Saturday threatened to deploy federal immigration agents to US airports if congressional Democrats do not immediately agree to fund airport safety.

“I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

TSA personnel are set to miss a second full paycheque on March 27 amid a partial government shutdown now in its 36th day as legislators clash over spending for the DHS.

TSA officers have called in sick in recent weeks as paycheques have dried up. The shortage of security agents has led to travel disruptions at major airports.

ICE agents are not specifically trained for airport security, which is TSA’s domain. ICE has played a central role in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, drawing criticism from many Democrats, civil liberties advocates and immigration advocacy groups.

The agency, along with Customs and Border Protection, has deployed agents over the past few months to multiple areas as part of the crackdown, most recently to Minnesota in an operation that resulted in agents fatally shooting American citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Their deaths sparked a backlash and led the Trump administration to adopt a more targeted approach in Minnesota.

Trump this month fired homeland security secretary Kristi Noem amid growing criticism of the administration’s immigration tactics. The US Senate is considering the nomination of Senator Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican, as the next DHS secretary.

Trump has said his immigration policies are intended to curb illegal immigration and improve national security.

Last year, the American Civil Liberties Union said TSA had provided lists of airport travellers to ICE, calling the move a break from TSA’s prior practices.

Reuters