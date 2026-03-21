WATCH | Czechs rally in country’s largest anti-government protest since 2019

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Demonstrators take part in an anti-government protest rally in Prague, Czech Republic, on March 21, 2026. Picture: REUTERS

By Eva Korinkova

Tens of thousands of Czechs rallied on Saturday in the country’s biggest anti-government demonstration since 2019, protesting against defence spending cuts under Prime Minister Andrej Babis and over fears his administration will target public media.

Protesters started arriving hours before the rally began at Letna plain overlooking the historic centre, where many waved Czech and EU flags. Organisers estimated the turnout at about 250,000 people.

“I’m here because I care about my country’s future,” said 22-year-old Tomas Chaloupka. “It upsets me that the current government is trying to manipulate the free and independent media, and freedom and democracy are paramount.”

Babis and his populist ANO party returned to power in December after four years in opposition, leading a government with right-wing and far-right parties.

Protest organisers Milion Chvilek (Million Moments for Democracy) have warned the country could head the way of Slovakia or Hungary, central European neighbours that have clashed with the EU executive over rule-of-law issues.

“We don’t want to be Hungary,” teacher Hana Malanikova said. “We don’t want to follow the Slovak Republic’s path. So it’s time to wake up.”

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis. Picture: REUTERS (Annegret Hilse)

Critics have also raised concerns over the new government’s shifts in policy, and a similar protest in February in support of President Petr Pavel, who has clashed with Babis’ government over ministerial nominations and defence spending, drew up to 90,000 people.

Opponents of Babis’ government have also highlighted a cut in defence spending in the budget, along with plans to change financing for public television, which they warn would hurt its independence, and tightening disclosure rules for non-governmental organisations.

Babis, who built a business empire in the food, chemical and agricultural sectors, was prime minister in 2017-2021. Milion Chvilek organised similar protests in 2019 that drew over 200,000 people.

Reuters