Oryon Cell Therapies gets new funding for Parkinson’s treatment production

Oryon Cell Therapies emerged from stealth on Monday with $21m (about R362m) in new funding and early clinical data showing signs that its experimental therapy may help restore lost brain function in Parkinson’s patients.
The new tranche brings Oryon’s total funding to $42m.
Here are some details:
- The Series A financing was backed by investors including Neuro.VC, Byers Capital and others.
- The company appointed Ron Cohen as its new CEO.
- Oryon’s therapy takes a Parkinson’s patient’s blood cells, turns them into stem cells, and then into the specific dopamine‑producing brain cells destroyed by the disease, allowing the cells to be implanted without the need for immunosuppression.
- Early data from five evaluable patients in an ongoing trial showed consistent motor improvements of about 29% to 62% from baseline between six and 18 months after treatment, with no serious side effects reported.
- Cohen told Reuters that brain imaging scans are directly tracking clinical improvements patient by patient, calling it “encouraging” because “when that patient does respond ... all of a sudden we see that the scan is lighting up where it’s supposed to”.
- Funding will also go toward building Oryon’s own manufacturing facility to reduce costs and prepare for an eventual large-scale late-stage trial.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.