Oryon Cell Therapies gets new funding for Parkinson’s treatment production

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Oryon’s therapy takes a Parkinson’s patient’s blood cells, turns them into stem cells, and then into the specific dopamine‑producing brain cells destroyed by the disease, allowing the cells to be implanted without the need for immunosuppression. Stock image.

Oryon Cell Therapies emerged from stealth on Monday with $21m (about R362m) in new funding and early clinical data showing signs that its experimental therapy may help restore lost brain function in Parkinson’s patients.

The new tranche brings Oryon’s total funding to $42m.

Here are some details: