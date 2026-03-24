Kim Jong Un says North Korea’s nuclear status is irreversible, threatens South

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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends an event celebrating the work of the first session of the Supreme People's Assembly in Pyongyang, North Korea, on March 23 2026.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country will permanently strengthen its nuclear forces and treat South Korea as its most hostile state as he set out policy priorities in a speech to parliament, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.

Kim said Pyongyang’s status as a nuclear-armed state was irreversible and expanding a “self-defensive nuclear deterrent” was essential to national security, regional stability and economic development.

He rejected the idea that nuclear disarmament could be exchanged for economic benefits or security guarantees, saying North Korea had already proven that maintaining nuclear forces while pursuing development was the correct strategic choice.

“The current world reality, where the dignity and rights of sovereign states are mercilessly violated by unilateral force and violence, clearly teaches what the true guarantee of a state’s existence and peace is,” Kim said in the address on Monday to the Supreme People’s Assembly, the communist-run country’s rubber-stamp legislature.

Nuclear weapons had deterred war and allowed the state to focus resources on economic growth, construction and living standards, he added.

Analysts in South Korea said the comments amounted to an indirect critique of US military action against Iran.

“These circumstances have reinforced Pyongyang’s long-standing argument that nuclear weapons are essential to deter external intervention and safeguard regime survival,” said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korea Studies.

Kim further accused the United States and its allies of destabilising the region by deploying strategic nuclear assets near the Korean peninsula, but said North Korea no longer viewed itself as a country under threat and possessed the power to threaten others if necessary.

South Korea designated most hostile state

Kim said South Korea had been “recognised as the most hostile state” and warned Seoul that any attempt to infringe on North Korea’s sovereignty would be met “mercilessly without hesitation or restraint”.

The comments are the latest sign of Pyongyang’s hardening stance toward Seoul since Kim dropped decades of policy seeking peaceful reunification and moved to redefine relations with the South as those between two hostile states.

Analysts have been watching for any sign that this shift had been codified in law. The state media report did not elaborate.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae ride a tank during what North Korean state news agency KCNA reports is an offensive tactical drill involving a new type of tank, at a training base in Pyongyang, North Korea, on March 19, 2026. Picture: (KCNA)

Lim Eul-chul of Kyungnam University said the language “effectively strips South Korea of any remaining status as a compatriot nation”, and goes beyond past rhetoric aimed at isolating Seoul diplomatically.

Instead, it marked a “declaration denying South Korea’s very legitimacy as a counterpart”, he said.

South Korea’s presidential Blue House on Tuesday said Kim’s remarks were “undesirable for peaceful coexistence,” adding that only dialogue and cooperation could ensure mutual security and prosperity on the Korean peninsula, Yonhap news agency reported.

Five-year plan to modernise

Alongside security policy, Kim outlined economic priorities, calling on officials to fully implement a new five-year development plan focused on modernising industry, boosting electricity and coal production, increasing food output and expanding housing construction nationwide.

North Korea is one of the world’s poorest countries, with a heavily sanctioned economy and chronic shortages that have left much of its population dependent on state rations and informal markets, according to international assessments.

The parliamentary session adopted amendments to the constitution, and passed legislation endorsing the new five-year economic plan, KCNA said.

Lawmakers also approved a 2026 state budget that raises defence spending to 15.8% of total expenditure, with funding explicitly allocated to expanding nuclear deterrence and war-fighting capabilities, according to a separate budget report released at the session.

The assembly heard a congratulatory message from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who praised Kim’s leadership and pledged to deepen a comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Reuters