No tsunami threat after 7.6 magnitude earthquake near Tonga

A tsunami was not expected after a deep 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck near the Tonga islands on Tuesday, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
“There is no tsunami threat because the earthquake is located too deep inside the earth,” PTWC said.
The quake was at a depth of nearly 238km the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The earthquake’s epicentre was more than 150km from the town of Neiafu in Tonga, the USGS added.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.