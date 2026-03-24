No tsunami threat after 7.6 magnitude earthquake near Tonga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says the earthquake was located too deep inside the earth to trigger a tsunami. Picture: 123RF/NEJRON File photo

A tsunami was not expected after a deep 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck near the Tonga islands on Tuesday, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

“There is no tsunami threat because the earthquake is located too deep inside the earth,” PTWC said.

The quake was at a depth of nearly 238km the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake’s epicentre was more than 150km from the town of Neiafu in Tonga, the USGS added.