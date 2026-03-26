How Centrica and Ceres Power plan to ease Europe’s energy woes

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Electricity pylons are seen in London, Britain, in this file photo taken on August 1 2017.

British Gas owner Centrica and Ceres Power announced a partnership on Thursday to deploy solid oxide fuel cell power solutions to meet the multi-gigawatt demand from commercial and industrial customers in the UK and Europe.

“Businesses across the UK and Europe need more power, and they need it faster than the electricity grids can deliver,” said Centrica CEO Chris O’Shea.

Here are some key details of the partnership: