How Centrica and Ceres Power plan to ease Europe’s energy woes

British Gas owner Centrica and Ceres Power announced a partnership on Thursday to deploy solid oxide fuel cell power solutions to meet the multi-gigawatt demand from commercial and industrial customers in the UK and Europe.
“Businesses across the UK and Europe need more power, and they need it faster than the electricity grids can deliver,” said Centrica CEO Chris O’Shea.
Here are some key details of the partnership:
- The partnership offers grid-independent on-site power that can be deployed faster than gas turbines or nuclear, addressing the widening gap between electricity demand and available grid capacity;
- Ceres’ solid oxide fuel cell technology operates on natural gas initially, with a pathway to biogas and hydrogen fuels, and is suited to carbon capture applications;
- Centrica is exploring integration of Ceres’ electrolyser technology with its advanced modular reactor programme to produce nuclear-enabled green hydrogen;
- Target sectors include data centres, AI compute hubs, advanced manufacturing, logistics and distribution centres, and other critical commercial and industrial applications;
- Under the collaboration, Ceres will support Centrica through project origination, installation and commissioning, among other things; and
- Shares of Ceres Power were up 4.6% at 323 pence, while Centrica was trading marginally higher in early trade.
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