Nepal’s ex-PM Oli held over deaths during Gen Z protests

Nepal’s former prime minister, KP Sharma Oli, was taken into custody on Saturday as police investigate whether he was negligent in failing to prevent dozens of deaths during Gen Z protests last September.
This week, a Nepali panel which investigated violence during the anti-corruption protests recommended that Oli, 74, be prosecuted for failing to prevent the crackdown on the protests.
A total of 76 people were killed in two days of unrest, which led to Oli resigning.
“They took him from his residence this morning [Saturday],” Min Bahadur Shahi, a senior leader of Oli’s Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), told Reuters.
Police spokesperson Om Adhikari confirmed the detainment of Oli and his home minister, Ramesh Lekhak.
Rapper-turned politician Balendra Shah was sworn in on Friday as prime minister after winning the March 5 parliamentary elections.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.