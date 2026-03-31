Unilever and McCormick in talks to create $60bn food business

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The deal with McCormick comes on top of an ongoing cost-cutting programme Unilever has had in place since 2024.

Unilever said on Tuesday it was in advanced talks to combine its food business with spice maker McCormick in a deal that could deliver $15.7bn (R268bn) in cash and give shareholders majority control of the merged entity.

If completed, the transaction would be structured as a Reverse Morris Trust, which offers tax benefits. Unilever would spin off the division and then merge it with the Cholula hot sauce owner. It is expected Unilever shareholders would retain a 65% stake in the combined entity.

Analysts at Barclays valued Unilever’s food business at between €28bn ($32.10bn) and €31bn, including debt. That, combined with McCormick’s $14.2bn market capitalisation and the $15.7bn in cash could value a new combined entity at more than $60bn.

Analysts at Barclays valued Unilever’s food business at between €28bn and €31bn, including debt. (Dado Ruvic)

The potential deal marks Fernando Fernandez’ biggest move yet since taking the helm at Unilever in March 2025 and comes after he completed the spin-off last year of Unilever’s multi-billion euro ice cream business, home to Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum.

Though Unilever’s food unit is a high-margin business, sales growth has lagged behind the company’s personal goods and beauty businesses and weighed on its ambition to increase overall group sales by 4%-6% in the near term.

“Work remains ongoing to agree and finalise a transaction, and it is possible an agreement could be concluded today, though there can be no certainty that a transaction will be agreed,” Unilever said in a statement on the talks with McCormick.

Unilever said the proposed combination of its foods business would exclude certain assets, including its operations in India.

The company has been under investor pressure to shed food brands for years, increasingly so after it was revealed in 2022 that billionaire activist-shareholder Nelson Peltz had built a stake in Unilever. Peltz has been linked to the departure of two CEOs, Alan Jope and Hein Schumacher, who investors felt were not streamlining Unilever’s portfolio quickly enough.

The deal with McCormick comes on top of an ongoing cost-cutting programme Unilever has had in place since 2024, meant to save about €800m in costs over the next three years.

FROM MARGARINE TO SOAP

Unilever traces its roots in the food sector to 1860, when one of its Dutch founding families began building its business in the butter trade. Unilever itself was created in 1929 when Margarine Unie and Lever Brothers joined in what was at the time one of the biggest industrial mergers ever in Europe.

The company’s food business accounted for just more than a quarter of its overall annual sales of €50.5bn last year and a significant portion of its 96,000 employees around the world.

In Europe and Britain alone, nearly 5,000 people work in Unilever’s food business, one senior executive told Reuters, or just under a third of the region’s employees. In Germany and Austria, for instance, about half the workforce is with the food business, the source said.

Unilever has spent most of the past century snapping up food and beverage brands — from Marmite to Colman’s and Horlicks — until the past decade, when many shoppers started shying away from packaged food in favour of fresh groceries that are seen as healthier.

The rise of GLP-1 weight loss drugs in recent years has further eroded demand and investors’ faith in packaged food, especially due to stiff competition from cheaper private label brands that make similar products.

Over the past year, Unilever has divested several non-core food assets, including snack brand Graze and plant-based meat brand The Vegetarian Butcher.