One killed, dozens hurt as Peru stadium event goes awry

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The club offered condolences and solidarity for the casualties, which media said included 60 injured during a “flag‑waving event” at the stadium, popularly known as Matute. File photo

At least one person was killed and several injured on Friday before a derby match at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in the Peruvian capital, said club Alianza Lima, a day before it faces off against Universitario.

The club offered condolences and solidarity for the casualties, which media said included 60 injured during a “flag‑waving event” at the stadium, popularly known as Matute.

“We are fully and transparently collaborating with the competent authorities,” the club added in its statement, vowing “total transparency” in helping to clarify the facts of an incident whose cause was not immediately clear.

Alianza Lima ruled out any structural failures at the stadium, as did a fire official.

“Based on what has been assessed, no structure has been affected,” fire official Marco Pajuelo told news channel Canal N, saying an initial inspection showed no one had fallen into a pit. “There hasn’t been any debris.”

Saturday’s match would proceed as planned, the Peruvian Professional Soccer League said.

“We will continue to work closely with the clubs and authorities to promote safe environments inside and outside the stadiums,” it added.

Reuters