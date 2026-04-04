Ukraine’s Zelensky in Istanbul for security talks with Erdogan

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By Max Hunder

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Istanbul on Saturday for what he called “substantive” talks on security issues with Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan.

“We are working to strengthen our partnership to ensure real protection of people’s lives, advance stability and guarantee security in our Europe, as well as in the Middle East,” Zelensky wrote on X.

He did not elaborate further on the subject of the talks. Ukraine has recently signed security co-operation agreements with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, and says it is in talks with several other Middle Eastern states about similar arrangements.

After the outbreak of war in the Middle East, Ukraine has sought to leverage its counter-drone experience acquired during its four-year-long war against Russia.

Moscow has long ⁠deployed Iranian-designed drones to strike Ukraine since its February 2022 invasion.

Zelensky’s spokesperson told reporters that Zelensky would meet Patriarch Bartholomew, the most senior cleric in the Orthodox Church.

Reuters