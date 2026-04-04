Zelensky vows greater security co-operation with Turkey

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Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands as they meet in Istanbul, Turkey, April 4, 2026. Murat Kula/Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

By Daren Butler and Max Hunder

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky announced greater security co-operation with Turkey after meeting his counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Saturday, as Kyiv seeks to leverage its wartime know-how on the international stage.

Zelensky said he had agreed to “new steps” in security co-operation with the Turkish president, and that teams would finalise the details shortly.

“This applies above all to the areas in which we can support Turkey: expertise, technology and experience,” he wrote on Telegram.

Erdogan told Zelensky that Turkey would continue to support negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end their war, the Turkish presidency said.

Zelensky said the two leaders discussed co-operation opportunities in joint gas infrastructure projects and joint gas field development.

TURKEY WANTS MARITIME SAFETY IN BLACK SEA

Turkey, a NATO member that has kept close to both sides, hosted initial peace talks early in the war in 2022, the only such talks until last year when US President Donald Trump launched a new bid to end the fighting.

At Saturday’s meeting in Istanbul, Erdogan told Zelensky that Turkey attaches great importance to maritime safety in the Black Sea and that the security of energy supplies is crucial, the presidency said.

Last week, a marine drone struck a crude oil tanker that had departed Russia, causing an explosion in the Black Sea near Istanbul’s Bosphorus strait, drawing condemnation from Turkey. It was one of several incidents in recent months involving Western-sanctioned vessels heading to or from Russian ports in the Black Sea.

Ukraine has recently signed security co-operation agreements with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, and says it is in talks with several other Middle Eastern states about similar arrangements.

After the outbreak of war in the Middle East, Ukraine has sought to leverage its counter-drone experience acquired during its four-year-long war against Russia.

Moscow has long ⁠deployed Iranian-designed drones to strike Ukraine since its February 2022 invasion.

Zelensky’s spokesperson told reporters Zelensky would meet Patriarch Bartholomew, the most senior cleric in the Orthodox Church.

Reuters