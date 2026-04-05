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US rescues airman whose F-15 was downed in Iran, US officials say

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Trump said the crew member was injured but “he will be just fine”. (US AIR FORCE)

The US rescued an airman caught behind enemy lines after Iran shot down his F-15 fighter jet, the government said early on Sunday, resolving a major crisis for President Donald Trump with the war on Iran in its sixth week.

“Over the past several hours, the US military pulled off one of the most daring search and rescue operations in US history,” according to a statement from Trump posted by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on X.

Trump said the crew member was injured, but “he will be just fine”.

The airman was the second member of a two-person crew of an F-15 that Iran said on Friday was brought down by its air defences. Reuters reported on Friday that the first member of the crew had been recovered, triggering a high-profile search for the remaining airman by Iran and the US.

Reuters

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