Senior Russian commander killed in March air crash, official says

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Lieutenant General Alexander Otroshchenko, commander of the 45th Army of the Russian Northern Fleet's Air Force and Air Defence, speaks during a concert to mark International Women's Day at a military garrison in the Murmansk Region, Russia, in this image released on March 7, 2026. Picture: Russian Defence Ministry/ Handout

A senior Russian air force commander was killed when a military transport aircraft crashed in Russian-controlled Crimea last week, killing 30 people, according to a senior official cited by Russian media on Monday.

Alexander Otroshchenko, commander of the 45th Army of the Northern Fleet’s Air Force and Air Defence, died in the crash, Andrei Chibis, governor of the northern Murmansk region where the fleet is based, was quoted as saying.

The An-26 military transport plane crashed into a cliff in Crimea on March 31. Russia’s Defence Ministry said shortly afterwards that the preliminary cause was technical malfunction.

The An-26 has been ​in service since the ​late 1960s and ⁠has also been used by airlines to carry freight, but the model has been involved in a number of deadly crashes over ​the last decade.

A Ukrainian An-26 crashed during a flight ​in Ukraine’s ⁠southeastern Zaporizhzhia region in 2022, killing one person. Another aircraft crashed on a training flight in northeastern Ukraine in 2020, killing all but one of the 27 people on board.

Eight ⁠people, including ​five Russians, were killed when an An-26 crashed ​in South Sudan in 2020. Four of the 10 people on board were killed when an An-26 crashed on ​landing in Ivory Coast in West Africa in 2017.

REUTERS