Trump says US will help with traffic buildup in Strait of Hormuz

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A temporary halt in fighting and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would allow Middle Eastern exporters to ship significant volumes of oil that have been trapped inside the Gulf since hostilities began. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the US will help with the buildup of shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump on Tuesday agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the strait or face attacks on its civilian infrastructure.

He said the last-minute deal was subject to Iran’s agreement to pause its blockade of oil and gas supplies through the strait, which typically handles about one-fifth of global oil shipments.

“We’ll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and hanging around to make sure everything goes well,” Trump said.

“There will be lots of positive action. Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process,” he said.

Trump told Agence France-Presse the US had won a “total and complete victory” after agreeing to a two-week ceasefire deal with Iran.

A temporary halt in fighting and the reopening of Hormuz would allow Middle Eastern exporters to ship significant volumes of oil that have been trapped inside the Gulf since hostilities began.

Around 130-million barrels of crude oil and 46-million barrels of refined fuels are floating on about 200 tankers in the region, according to data from analytics firm Kpler.