Kamala Harris says she might run for US president again in 2028

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Former US vice president Kamala Harris appears at the National Action Network national convention in New York at the weekend.

Former US vice president Kamala Harris, who was the Democratic Party’s nominee for the presidency in 2024, said on Friday she is considering running for president again in 2028.

Harris, making an appearance at a meeting of the National Action Network, a civil rights organisation founded by Rev Al Sharpton, was asked directly by Sharpton if she was going to run again.

“I might, I might. I’m thinking about it, I’m thinking about it,” Harris said as the crowd at the New York event cheered in response.

Harris added that she would consider a run in the context of who, in 2028, could do the best job as president “for the American people”.

Harris, who served as vice president under Joe Biden, lost her 2024 presidential bid to Donald Trump, who won the popular vote and the electoral college. Harris had previously served as a US senator and as attorney general of California, among other offices. Harris made an unsuccessful run to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in 2020.

A run in 2028 for Harris could face challenges among voters who have indicated in polling that they want to see new leaders for the Democratic Party after her loss to Trump.

The National Action Network convention drew several potential Democratic candidates, including Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro; former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg; and Illinois governor JB Pritzker, among others.

Reuters