Police fire teargas as workers’ protest in India’s Noida turns violent

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One protesting worker said duty hours should be fixed, overtime hours should be paid and companies should adhere to the guidelines laid by the federal government. File photo

Indian police lobbed teargas shells and used “minimum force” on Monday to quell a protest by factory workers in the national capital’s suburb of Noida which turned violent on its fourth day, with vehicles torched and stones thrown in parts of the satellite city.

Noida is among the largest planned industrial townships in Asia and houses thousands of industrial units.

Living costs around the world have risen as the US-Israeli war in Iran curbed fuel supplies. Similar protests in the carmaking state of Haryana last week led to the government ordering a 35% hike in minimum wages.

Vinay Mahoti, 30, who hails from the eastern state of Bihar and works at a hosiery company in Noida, said he initially protested inside his manufacturing unit but later joined workers from other companies who took to the streets.

“Duty hours should be fixed, overtime hours should be paid, and companies should adhere to the guidelines laid by the federal government,” he said, listing his demands.

Visuals from news agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake, showed dozens of protesters marching on the street and chanting slogans while security personnel in anti-riot gear watched.

Other visuals showed an overturned vehicle with flames rising out of it, and protesters hurling stones and trying to break through barricades.

Local police said “minimum force” was being used to maintain law and order, while Narendra Kashyap, a legislator in Uttar Pradesh state, where Noida is located, called on protesters to discuss their demands with the government.

Gautam Budh Nagar police said: “Senior police and administrative officials are making persistent efforts to counsel the workers and urge them to maintain peace and restraint.”

Reuters