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WATCH | Former student wounds 16 at Turkish school

Teenage assailant kills himself at scene

Reuters Agency

Reuters

A teenager opened fire at a school and wounded at least 16 people. (Visegrád 24/Screengrab )

A teenager opened fire at a school and wounded at least 16 people, including students and teachers, before killing himself in Türkiye’s southeastern province of Sanliurfa, governor Hasan Sildak told reporters on Tuesday.

The former student, 19, used a rifle during the attack, after which those wounded were rushed to the hospital in the Siverek district, Sildak said.

Twelve of the wounded were still in the hospital.

The assailant killed himself when police tried to capture him at the scene, Sildak added.

Reuters

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