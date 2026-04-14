WATCH | Former student wounds 16 at Turkish school

A teenager opened fire at a school and wounded at least 16 people, including students and teachers, before killing himself in Türkiye’s southeastern province of Sanliurfa, governor Hasan Sildak told reporters on Tuesday.
The former student, 19, used a rifle during the attack, after which those wounded were rushed to the hospital in the Siverek district, Sildak said.
🇹🇷 A shooting has been reported at a school in Siverek, with several people said to be injured— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 14, 2026
According to local reports, the attacker entered the building and opened indiscriminate fire.
Footage shows children fleeing the school in panic, with sirens heard in the background. pic.twitter.com/BDq5COw6Nc
Twelve of the wounded were still in the hospital.
The assailant killed himself when police tried to capture him at the scene, Sildak added.
Reuters
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