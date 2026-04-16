Higher oil output offers Nigeria a better economic outlook, minister says

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Nigeria’s oil production has risen to 1.8-million barrels a day, finance minister Wale Edun said, generating fiscal breathing space that will allow the government to support vulnerable households as it ploughs ahead with reforms.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group spring meetings in Washington, Edun said rising crude production was positive for Nigeria’s revenue, for foreign exchange and for the fiscal situation of the OPEC member.

“It gives us that extra fiscal space within which to look at … helping the vulnerable households at this time.”

However, support would be targeted, said Edun, adding, “there is no thought of any return or retardation to broad, untargeted subsidies”.

Edun said the country suffered no fuel shortages thanks to the Dangote refinery.

“We have managed to keep the pumps going and an adequate supply of petroleum products, particularly petrol and diesel and so forth, and even jet fuel.”

Inflation pain point

Since 2023, President Bola Tinubu has rolled out Nigeria’s most ambitious economic overhaul in ‌decades ⁠by ending costly fuel and energy subsidies, devaluing the currency and changing the tax system which — together with rising oil output — has supported economic growth of around 4%.

But inflation in Africa’s most populous nation is still high, interest rates elevated and fiscal space tight as the government struggles with heavy debt-service costs, weak non-oil revenues and continued reliance on crude exports.

Data out on Wednesday showed consumer inflation quickened for the first time in a year in March — a headache for Tinubu’s government ahead of elections scheduled for January next year.

Asked about the effect on the economy from the Iran war, which is expected to crimp growth around the globe, Edun said the outlook was very uncertain.

“The impact on growth can be … either minimal, but over time it could, if things drag on, it could lead to world recession,” he said.

The IMF trimmed its GDP growth forecast for Nigeria to 4.1% for this year from a January prediction of 4.4%, though it expects growth to accelerate to 4.3% in 2027. The Fund said that growth momentum benefited from improved macroeconomic stability and positive terms-of-trade effects, though it warned of headwinds from higher goods and transport costs.

Reforms continue

Meanwhile, the government was committed to continuing its reform programme, said Edun.

“Nigeria is in a position where the resilience that has been built in the economy is actually very obvious for all to see,” said Edun.

“We are very much focused on maintaining the reform pathway and very much focused on improving the resilience of the Nigerian economy to withstand external shocks.”

Asked about its relationship with the Fund, Edun said “Nigeria is not looking for any financial support from the IMF.”