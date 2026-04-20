Energy and food crises threaten millions in poor countries

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva said 12 or more countries are seeking loans to cope with successive external shocks.

Developing country policymakers left last week’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meetings more frustrated than ever that successive external shocks are derailing their efforts to tackle high debt, reform their economies and deliver better lives for millions of citizens now struggling to pay for food and fuel.

However, unlike the past, some officials and economists said the crisis could be the tipping point that drives countries to take more independent and regionally co-ordinated action.

The Iran war, and the meteoric spikes it caused in oil and fertiliser prices, will weigh on global growth and drive up inflation, even if it ends soon, the IMF and World Bank said.

“It’s like you were hit in the head many times. Once you got up, you got hit again. — Chayawadee Chai-anant, assistant governor of Thailand’s central bank

It also threatens to blow out the fiscal balances of countries that were back on track after debt default, such as Zambia and Sri Lanka. It is also eating into the buffers others built after the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and US trade tariffs upended their economies.

“It’s like you were hit in the head many times. Once you got up, you got hit again,” Chayawadee Chai-anant, assistant governor of Thailand’s central bank, told Reuters about efforts to bounce back from crises.

The IMF has lowered its 2026 growth forecast for emerging nations to 3.9% from 4.2% in January 2026, but the projections could worsen if the war persists.

Reza Baqir, head of sovereign advisory services at Alvarez & Marsal, said countries making painful reforms, from debt restructuring to subsidy removal, are left scrambling with fiscal balances destroyed by yet another crisis not of their making.

“It’s a depressing mood, and it is also a repeated demonstration of the consequences on bystanders, where, due to developments not of their own making, they have to deal with a severe economic crunch,” Baqir told Reuters.

‘Shock after shock’

Nigeria is one example. In the past three years, it has removed costly fuel subsidies, eased foreign exchange rules and streamlined regulations to draw a slew of foreign investor cash.

“We find we are doing all we can, and it is shock after shock, externally and exogenously created,” Nigerian finance minister Wale Edun told Reuters. “That sort of takes away from achievements and from our progress.”

Josh Lipsky, director of economic affairs at the Atlantic Council, said conversations with dozens of other financial leaders showed their patience was wearing thin.

“I sense the frustration they can’t deal with the big challenges they want to deal with. They want to talk debt. They want to talk about the things that define the decade, but every meeting is a crisis. I’ve felt a different sense this time of what’s next.”

The IMF and World Bank offered few solutions during the week. Top leaders instead cautioned countries against using energy subsidies to shield citizens, while acknowledging the latest hike in energy and food prices could foment social unrest and outward migration.

Prolonged war could push an additional 50-million people into acute food insecurity, with about 10-milllion to 15-million jobs lost in the near term alone. — World Bank reports

IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva said 12 or more countries are seeking loans to help weather the shock, estimating demand of $20bn-$50bn (R328.1bn-R20.3bn), depending on the duration of the war.

The World Bank said countries could tap up to $25bn in crisis response funds quickly, with up to $60bn available over six months. Two days into the meetings, World Bank president Ajay Banga, clearly hearing urgent pleas for help, said the bank could make up to $100bn available by the year’s end, if needed, by restructuring its balance sheet.

However, neither the IMF nor the Group of 20 major economies, which had rushed to suspend debt service payments for the poorest countries in the early weeks of the Covid pandemic, offered any new instruments.

‘Escape the debt trap’

“What we saw this week was the bank and the fund effectively saying, ‘Don’t worry, we can do what we’ve done in the past’,” said Christina Segal-Knowles, a former senior White House official now with the Rockefeller Foundation. “But you have a set of countries that are vulnerable. Those tools have not put these countries back in a place where they’re sustainable.”

She said the world needs something that “breaks the cycle because otherwise the next shock we get to will be back in the same place”.

Longer-term loans, larger-scale financing and different forms of financing that allow countries to escape the “debt trap”, are also options, she said.

Edun, who also chairs the G-24 group of developing nations, called on the institutions to do more, but noted amid drastic aid cuts and falling official development assistance, developing nations need to also focus on “self-help, self-reliance” and integration within regions, such as more trade on the African continent.

“I think the most important lesson is that there has to be a reliance on domestic resource mobilisation within these countries,” he said during the G-24 panel.

Throughout the week, officials from Africa, Asia and Latin America said leaders in their regions were looking to boost their resilience to future energy shocks by shifting resources into renewable energy and taking advantage of other resources such as critical minerals to boost growth and create jobs. Albert Park, chief economist of the Asian Development Bank, said Asian economies were racing to protect themselves from the negative effects. Vietnam and Indonesia had announced new investments in renewable energy and others would likely follow suit, he said.

Leaders are under pressure to act quickly, even as they look for lasting solutions.

World Bank forecasts show a prolonged war could push an additional 50-million people into acute food insecurity, with about 10-milllion to 15-million jobs lost in the near term alone.

“The cushion has been quite low because it’s never recovered back all the way, so it’s thinner and thinner and thinner, especially for the fragile people,” Thailand’s Chai-anant told Reuters. “That’s why this crisis, I think it’s going to be more widespread.”

Reuters