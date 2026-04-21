Iran executes man for burning mosque during January uprising

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Iran was rocked by anti-government protests in January, which were repressed in the biggest crackdown in its history. File picture:

Iran executed a man on Tuesday who was accused of being a leader of a network linked to Israel’s intelligence service and of setting fire to a mosque in Tehran during January protests, the judiciary’s news outlet, Mizan, reported.

Mizan identified the man as Amirali Mirjafari, saying he had been convicted of carrying out arson at the Qolhak mosque in Tehran and leading anti-security activities.

His death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court and carried out early on Tuesday, Mizan added.

Iran was rocked by nationwide anti-government protests earlier this year, which were repressed in the biggest crackdown in the Islamic Republic’s history.

Reuters