Greece announces aid worth €500m to contain impact of Iran war

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Greece on Wednesday announced €500m (R9.65bn) in extra aid to households and farmers struggling with the impact of the Iran war after a higher primary budget surplus in 2025 offered headroom for fresh support.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the government will offer a mix of emergency and permanent measures, which include extending fuel subsidies for May and fertiliser subsidies until August. He also announced a one-off allowance for families with children and higher annual aid for low-income pensioners.

“It is the best we can do without disrupting the economic balance that we have achieved with such hard work,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a statement.

“The nation’s economy is holding up and doing better than expected. However, the stress of the supermarket, the expenses of children, more expensive fuel and the care of the elderly remain.”

Greece reported a higher budget surplus for 2025, giving it fiscal space to extend more aid to households and farmers hit by rising living costs amid the war in Iran and ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz which have disrupted energy supplies.

Greek finance minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis cited robust economic output, higher investment, a lower jobless rate and the fight against tax evasion for the 2025 surplus.

But for 2026, the country had to trim its growth estimate to 2% from 2.4% previously to reflect pressure from the Iran war on energy and supply chains, Pierrakakis told a news conference on Wednesday.

The new projection confirmed a Reuters report this month. Inflation was also revised upward to 3.2% from 2.2%.

With the economy recovering well from a 2009-2018 debt crisis but relying heavily on ‌Middle ⁠East oil imports, the government has already offered subsidies for fuel and fertilisers and ferry ticket discounts worth a total ​of €⁠300m (R5.8bn). It has also pledged separate aid worth €100m (R1.9bn) a year for the next ​five years to help industries and smaller businesses with surging energy costs.

Reuters