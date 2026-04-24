Putin defends Russian internet outages as necessary for security

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Russian President Vladimir Putin says law enforcement officials must show 'ingenuity' in finding solutions and guaranteeing the functioning of vital services.

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday internet outages in Russia were being imposed for security reasons, defending measures that have caused widespread public frustration.

However, in televised comments Putin also said law enforcement officials must show “ingenuity” in finding solutions and guaranteeing the functioning of vital services.

“I can’t help but draw attention to what people are experiencing in large cities. It’s not common but it does happen, unfortunately. I’m referring to certain internet problems and outages in large cities,” he told a government meeting.

“Of course, if this is related to operational work to prevent terrorist attacks — and we know, unfortunately, we sometimes miss such attacks — the priority will always be to protect people’s safety,” he said.

Authorities shut down the mobile internet in Moscow for nearly three weeks last month and regularly block it elsewhere, citing the risk of Ukrainian drones using it to guide attacks.

Criticism

The shutdowns have sparked criticism from businesses, officials and ordinary Russians, frustrated by disruption to banking, transport and other daily services.

A source close to the Kremlin told Reuters earlier this month senior business‑orientated officials and bankers had lobbied Putin to ease the clampdown.

Putin said providing public information in advance about internet outages could be detrimental because “criminals hear and see everything” and could adjust their behaviour and plans accordingly.

However, he said security agencies and civilian authorities should co-ordinate to find solutions, and there was a need to “develop a mechanism for the uninterrupted operation of vital services”.

Independent political analyst Tatiana Stanovaya said Putin’s message was that the outages were justified but people needed to be better informed.

“He often justifies social discontent in this way, claiming officials haven’t explained things well,” she said.

“His words imply the security services are doing everything correctly, and this will continue at their discretion for as long as necessary.”

Reuters