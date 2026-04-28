Erasca shares sink after patient death in early-stage cancer drug trial

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The patient was treated aggressively with high-dose steroids and other medications, but later chose to withdraw supportive care and died. The company said it does not expect the event to be a broader concern.

Erasca shares fell more than 35% before the bell on Tuesday after the company disclosed a patient death in an early-stage trial of its experimental cancer drug, even though analysts said the incident was unlikely to signal a broader safety issue.

The San Diego-based company said a 66-year-old pancreatic cancer patient who had received its experimental drug, ERAS-0015, developed severe lung inflammation, known as pneumonitis, about a month after starting the treatment.

The patient was treated aggressively with high-dose steroids and other medications, but later chose to withdraw supportive care and died. The company said it does not expect the event to be a broader concern.

JP Morgan analyst Anupam Rama said it was “more of a one-off case versus a clear drug-related concern,” noting the patient had pulmonary tumors and a history of an earlier lung procedure.

Analysts at Clear Street gave a similar opinion, saying the patient had withdrawn care before resolution. It also said the “management does not expect pneumonitis frequency to rise meaningfully with broader use”.

Even so, Evercore ISI analyst Jon Miller said, “It’s tough to conclude what the true rate of pneumonitis is for Erasca at this point, pending full results.”

In the same trial, ERAS-0015 shrank tumors in 62% of lung cancer patients, who had undergone previous treatments without any success, well above the 38% seen with Revolution Medicines’ rival drug, daraxonrasib, in a comparable early study.

In pancreatic cancer patients, ERAS-0015’s response rate was 40%, ahead of the 29% comparator.

Rama reiterated an “overweight” rating on the stock, calling the share decline “materially overdone”.

Reuters