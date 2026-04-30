Two Jewish men stabbed in London in terror attack

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A man walks near the scene of a stabbing incident in which two Jewish men were wounded in the Golders Green area in London on April 30 2026.

Two Jewish men were stabbed in north London on Wednesday by an attacker who ran down a street targeting Jews in what police said was a suspected terrorist incident.

Police said the two victims, aged 76 and 34, were both in a stable condition in hospital, and officers, some of whom the suspect also attacked, had arrested a 45-year-old man after stopping him with a Taser stun gun.

The suspect is a British national born in Somalia, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. He was initially taken to a hospital but has since been discharged and taken to a London police station, where he remains in custody.

Detectives believe the suspect was also involved in a separate altercation earlier on Wednesday in southeast London. The suspect was armed with a knife in that incident, and a person received minor injuries, the police said.

The latest in a spate of UK anti-Semitic attacks has drawn demands for urgent action from Jewish community leaders in London, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli president amid concerns about the safety of Britain’s 290,000 Jews.

The suspect, whom police are questioning on suspicion of attempted murder, had a history of serious violence and mental health issues, London’s police chief, Mark Rowley, said in a statement at the scene.

The government has promised to provide more resources across the country to protect communities, but in a sign of the anger and fear, a crowd at the scene heckled Rowley and called for him to resign, shouting “you’ve failed”.

Israel’s president calls for action

Unverified footage of Wednesday’s incident posted on social media appeared to show a man in a traditional Jewish skullcap being attacked by an assailant with a knife as he stood at a bus stop.

The suspect had tried to stab police officers, police said, although no officers were injured. The social media footage later showed officers repeatedly kicking the suspect as they attempted to take the knife away from him.

The stabbings follow a series of arson attacks on Jewish targets in recent weeks in the capital, while last October two people and an attacker were killed after a man drove at a synagogue in the northern English city of Manchester.

Britain’s chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said the British government needed more than just words to face down such “hatred”. Israeli President Isaac Herzog called for urgent action, saying it had become “dangerous to openly walk the streets as a Jew” in London.

“Let’s be frank, this is not an isolated incident. There have been a series of antisemitic attacks,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement, having earlier described the stabbing as “utterly appalling”.

Starmer said his government needed to boost funding even further for security for Jewish communities and tackle what he called “malign state actors”.

A spokesperson for King Charles said the monarch was “being kept fully informed and is naturally deeply concerned, in particular about the impact for the Jewish community”.

‘Understandable why Jewish Londoners feel afraid’

Rowley said he would discuss with the government what more help could be made available.

“It is completely understandable why Jewish Londoners feel afraid. Jewish communities are understandably angry. There’ve been too many attacks,” he said.

Detectives are examining whether the arson incidents over the past month have possible Iranian links, amid warnings from security officials that Iran has sought to use criminal proxies to carry out hostile activity in Britain.

We know that some individuals are being encouraged, persuaded or paid to commit acts of violence on behalf of foreign organisations and hostile states — Mark Rowley, London’s police chief,

On Tuesday Britain summoned the Iranian ambassador over what it called the Iranian embassy’s “unacceptable and inflammatory” comments on social media.

Pro-Iranian group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya (Hayi), which has said it was behind some of the London arson attacks and similar ones across Europe, claimed responsibility on social media for Wednesday’s stabbings.

Police have previously said they were assessing such online claims but have not confirmed their authenticity.

“We know that some individuals are being encouraged, persuaded or paid to commit acts of violence on behalf of foreign organisations and hostile states,” Rowley said.

Over the last month, officers have arrested more than two dozen people as part of investigations into attacks on Jewish-linked premises, including the torching of Jewish ambulances, in an area close to where Wednesday’s stabbings took place, and attempted arson attacks on synagogues.

Golders Green in north London is home to a large Jewish population and has been the location of several of the attacks, along with sites near to the Israeli embassy in west London.

Antisemitic attacks have risen around the world since the October 2023 Hamas assault on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza, including a mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach that killed 15 people in December last year.

Reuters