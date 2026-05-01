Iran hands over new proposal for talks with US to end war

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Iran has activated its air defence systems in preparation for an expected US attack.

Tehran has submitted its latest proposal for negotiations with the USt, Iranian state media and a Pakistani official said on Friday, a move that could offer hope for breaking a deadlock in efforts to end the Iran war.

The official, involved in Pakistani mediation efforts over the war, said Pakistan had received the proposal late on Thursday and had forwarded it to the US.

Neither the official nor Iranian state news agency IRNA gave details. Global oil prices, which remain well above $100 (R1,630) a barrel, eased following news of the proposal.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has caused unprecedented disruption to energy markets, choking off 20% of the world’s oil and gas supplies and causing a record rally in oil prices.

The blockade of the vital sea channel has also increased concerns that there will be an economic downturn. The US navy is blocking exports of Iranian crude oil.

A ceasefire has been in place since April 8 but reports that US President Donald Trump was to be briefed on plans for new military strikes to compel Iran to negotiate had pushed global oil prices up to a four-year high at one point on Thursday.

Iran has activated air defences and plans a wide response if attacked, having assessed that there will be a short, intensive US strike, possibly followed by an Israeli attack, two senior Iranian sources said on condition of anonymity.

Reuters