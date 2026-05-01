Man accused in Trump assassination attempt agrees to remain in custody

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Defence attorney Tezira Abe addresses the judge with Cole Allen in the background during a hearing in the case of Cole Tomas Allen, over the assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump, in Washington, US, on Thursday.

The man accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at a black-tie press gala in Washington agreed on Thursday to remain in custody while his case moves forward. The suspect, Cole Allen, 31, would not immediately contest prosecutors’ arguments that he was a danger to the community and should remain in jail, his attorney, Tezira Abe, said during a court hearing.

Pivotal US-Iran war deadline approaches with no end in sight for conflict

US President Donald Trump faces a deadline on Friday to end the Iran war or make the case to Congress for extending it, but the date is most likely to pass without altering the course of a conflict that has lapsed into a standoff over shipping routes. Ending the war appears highly unlikely.

Trump heads to Florida stronghold in first public event since foiled attack

President Donald Trump will venture outside the White House for the first time since a foiled assassination attempt, travelling on Friday to a Florida stronghold under mounting political pressure and intense scrutiny of his security. Trump is expected to tout new tax deductions for seniors and accessibility improvements at the Social Security Administration during a visit to The Villages, a large retirement community that consistently backs Republican candidates.

Reuters