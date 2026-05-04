United jet strikes truck and pole near Newark Airport

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A view of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, US, on March 23 2026. File photo

A United Airlines aircraft on Sunday struck a light pole and a trailer during its final approach to Newark Liberty International Airport, the New Jersey state police said.

The underside and tyre of United Airlines Flight 169 struck a light pole and a tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike at about 2pm, according to a New Jersey state police spokesperson.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the Boeing 767-400 landed safely and was arriving from Venice, Italy.

“Our maintenance team is evaluating damage to the aircraft,” said a United spokesperson. “We will conduct a rigorous flight safety investigation into the incident, and our crew has been removed from service as part of the process.”

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said no injuries were reported on the aeroplane, while minor damage to the aircraft was observed. Airport staff inspected the runway for debris, and normal operations were quickly resumed, according to a spokesperson.

The tractor-trailer driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released, the Port Authority added.

The New Jersey state police said the pole also struck a Jeep travelling on the parkway.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation into the incident.

An NTSB investigator is scheduled to arrive in Newark on Monday, according to a spokesperson. The agency said it has directed United Airlines to secure and provide the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder to support the investigation.

Reuters