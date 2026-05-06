Foreign ministers from Iran and China hold first meeting since war

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Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi met China’s top diplomat in Beijing on Wednesday, underscoring close ties between the two countries shortly before US President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to meet with Xi Jinping.

Araqchi’s visit, announced by state news agency Xinhua, is his first trip to China since the US-Israeli war on Iran set off the most severe global oil supply shock in history and undermined the energy security of China, the world’s top crude importer.

Earlier this week US treasury secretary Scott Bessent urged China to intensify its diplomatic efforts to persuade Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping.

Bessent said Trump and Xi would exchange views on Iran in person during their May 14-15 talks in Beijing. But he emphasised the two will seek to keep the steady US-China relationship on track following a trade truce in October.

He urged China to “join us in this international operation” to open the strait, but did not specify what actions Beijing should take. He added that China and Russia should stop blocking initiatives at the UN, including a resolution encouraging steps to protect commercial shipping in the strait.

Earlier this week the US and Iran launched new attacks in the Gulf as they wrestled for control over the strait with duelling maritime blockades, threatening what was already a fragile truce.

Trump later said the US Navy would help ships pass through the strait. But that operation was paused after Trump said on Tuesday that there had been “great progress” made toward a comprehensive agreement with Iran.

There was no immediate reaction from Tehran.

On Monday the Iranian foreign minister said the attacks, taking place ‌after he said Tehran was looking into Trump’s request ​for negotiations, showed there was no military solution to the crisis.

China has engaged in a flurry of diplomatic activity and refrained from forceful criticism of the US’ conduct of the war so that the summit, already postponed once by the conflict, can go smoothly, analysts have said.

China has repeatedly urged the US and Iran to maintain the ceasefire and lift the restrictions in the strait. Trump has also credited Beijing with helping to get Iran to attend last month’s peace talks in Pakistan.

Last week China ​escalated its opposition to US sanctions against Chinese oil refineries over purchases of Iranian crude. Its ministry of commerce ordered ​companies not to comply with US sanctions against five independent refiners, including the recently designated Hengli Petrochemical, invoking for the ‌first time ⁠a law that allows Beijing to retaliate against entities enforcing sanctions that it deems unlawful.

China buys more than 80% of Iran’s shipped oil, data for 2025 from analytics firm Kpler showed. Iranian ​oil has had limited buyers due to US sanctions that are aimed at cutting off funding to Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Reuters