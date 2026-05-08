Authorities rush to rescue hikers after volcano erupts in Indonesia

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Smoke rises after the eruption of Mount Dukono in Indonesia on May 8 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. Photo: Jhon Frengki Manipa/via REUTERS

Indonesian authorities are rushing to rescue 20 hikers after the eruption of Mount Dukono on Halmahera island on Friday, a local rescue agency official told Reuters.

Mount Dukono, located in North Maluku province, erupted on Friday at 7.41am, spewing volcanic ash as high as 10km into the sky, the country’s volcanology agency said.

The agency maintained the alert status at the mountain at its third highest level, agency head Lana Saria said.

Iwan Ramdani, head of the local rescue agency, told Reuters they have deployed dozens of personnel, including police, to search for the 20 hikers believed to be in danger.

Nine of the hikers are Singaporean and the rest are Indonesians, Iwan said.

Authorities warned residents to refrain from any activities within 4km of the crater.

The volcanology agency also warned of the risks of volcanic mudflow when it rains.

There are not yet reports of flight disruptions caused by the eruption.

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